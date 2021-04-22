Sound Off for April 22, 2021

Outside forces

Politics should play no role in the judicial system. The George Floyd jury was bullied into the verdict because of the media.

Misleading headline

Is “truth” too dangerous to print? A Sun Herald story on Wednesday has a story headline that reads “Biden Inherits USPS Crisis.” What utter nonsense. The USPS has been in financial trouble for over a dozen years. Congress has continually rebuffed their requests to downsize services. The price of all postage has risen for almost consecutive years. Is this the best you can do?

Bottom line

It doesn’t take a genius to see the bottom line of the current administration’s efforts to restore voting rights to criminals, make Washington. D.C., a state (giving it 2 senators,) open the borders to any and all, increase the number of Supreme Court justices, and give away trillions of dollars and announce that it wants to give away even more on a regular basis, to name just a few.

Statehood thoughts

If you use the D.C. statehood argument we will have to add about 40 new states. New York city alone would be 12 states of 700,000 people and there are 20 cities with at least 700,000 people. The truth is D.C. residents have the same rights as any U.S. city regardless of the nonsense.

Making money

My late mother-in-law taught college speech classes. She told them speaking or writing “properly” is about color. The color is green. If you want to make the money, you need to communicate so people can understand you.

Graduation blues

Recently Gov. Tate Reeves increased attendance at state college and university indoor events from 50 percent to 75 percent, and yet each graduate is still only being allowed three tickets. A capacity of 75% should certainly allow more tickets to such a once-in-a-lifetime event. This excludes so many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and best friends from attending. USM, rethink this number.

Car lights

The reason there are so many cars with one headlight is because state representatives decided to eliminate vehicle inspections. Now the police are tasked with regulating; hence all the traffic stops. Seems like a set up to me.

Fair play?

There is an uproar about the Democrats wanting. to add justices to the Supreme Court. How soon you forget that McConnell stacked the judicial deck by not allowing Obama’s judicial nominees to be presented for confirmation. This allowed Trump to make 200+ judicial appointments. I say turn about is fair play.

Expensive bill

Just received a card from a Gulfport city council candidate. Bragging about 30 miles of water and sewer lines in Lyman and Orange Grove. Also got my sewer bill today. It was more than 25% of my Social Security check. Two people were billed $340, of which $71 was water while $241 was sewer. No outside watering. How can two people use this much? N.o wonder they made us give up our septic tank.

