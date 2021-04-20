Sound Off Sound Off for April 21, 2021

Laughingstock

The selection of a person who has been an assistant for 30-plus years has turned this school district into a laughing stock.

Same old same old! No improvements or new ideas forth coming. Good ole boy system continues on. If the board wasn't going to do a real search, why didn't they just promote him and save the district all the bad public relations.

Bridge name

I have lived in Ocean Springs since 1970. The bridge between OS and Biloxi and the bridge crossing Fort Bayou didn’t have official names posted on them. Call them whatever you want, just like we always did.

Road lines

Hey City of Ocean Springs, when did you stop painting lines on streets? You are saving so much money, you are going to kill us! Stop lines and street lines are there for a reason.

Traffic stops

Listening to national news, many states will discontinue routine traffic stops. I guess all laws including expired tags, speeding, unlawful operating equipment and reckless driving will be ignored. We may not be perfect, but I’m glad I live in a sensible community and state. Hopefully we will still support the enforcement of reasonable proactive laws.

Lights on bridge

As much as I can appreciate the new bridge that was put up on Lorraine Road, you would think that the cities and county would have put up some lights also. It is so dark you can’t see 2 feet in front of your face. It’s a nightmare traveling the bridge at night . Come on now! Give us some lights there.

Headlights

We’ve only lived on the Coast for one year and we are amazed at the number of vehicles. New and old, that have only one operating headlight! Is it a private club?

Limited invites

Can someone please explain to me why there are functions at the Coliseum with a ton of people but the seniors graduating are limited to only a handful of invites to watch them graduate. Seems very unfair to these seniors and their very proud family. Someone really needs to rethink the situation.

