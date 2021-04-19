Sound Off Sound Off for April 20, 2021

In a name

Before Katrina, I and everyone I know called the bridge that connects Biloxi and Ocean Springs, the Ocean Springs bridge. When it was rebuilt after being destroyed by Katrina, the media called it the Biloxi Bay Bridge. With the influx of new casino people and others, that’s what it is commonly called. I still call it the Ocean Springs bridge. Whatever they do, you can call the Fort Bayou whatever you want. When I travel up North, they call the city west of the Ocean Springs bridge “Bill-locks-see.”

Did it again

Is there any topic that Kat Bergeron can’t make really interesting?

Not automatic

I totally agree with Michael Watson’s comments against automatic voter registration. We are not automatically given a drivers license at age 16. We must first show our driving skills and be qualified to be a good driver. As in voting, you must at least demonstrate that you want a license, have listened to the issues and have heard the candidates platforms in order to make an informed vote.

Whacked

SOS Watson’s obvious job stress signals a need for help. Just in a week while smiling for photos in Biloxi he was filing suit against the city; he called out Black lives matter with his “woke” remarks that went viral; and Friday when asked about that he called these same university students and especially professors, “haters of our country.” Gov. Mabus’ tweet was right saying his talking points were from the 1950s!

Nobody else

Watson’s negative comments on increasing the ability to easily vote and that college professors are teaching students to hate our country is insane. His comments and the governor wearing a MAGA hat while speaking to MS citizens shows where the hate really comes from. They are only interested in representing people with the extreme far right agenda, nobody else.

Crucial points

Mayor Hewes’ opinion left out a few crucial points. First, efforts to develop “minority” communities ended in the disappearance of the town of Carlton, where the airport sits. Secondly, the Forest Heights subdivision was built on unwanted wetlands. Now we are to believe businesses are sincerely going to work in our best interests?

