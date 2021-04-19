Sound Off for April 19, 2021

Good leader

There have been a bunch of pro-Biden Sound Offs because Biden is proving to be a good and honest leader working for all Americans.

Bad idea?

The Biden administration is going to enrage a large part of the electorate by pushing to enlarge the U.S. Supreme Court. This is a naked power play designed to permanently insure that Democrats can use that governmental branch to accomplish from the bench what they cannot by legislation, the White House or winning hearts and minds.

Play nice

Where do our elected officials get the idea that when they were chosen to represent us in Congress that they have been given authority to bully the innocent? Today we saw Congressman Jim Jordan attack Dr. Fauci as if he invented SARS-COV-2. Recently, Dr. Rand Paul attacked Dr. Fauci for wearing a mask. No more bullying, Congresspeople.

Defeating COVID

The current occupier of the White House doesn’t know what day it is, much less what he’s doing. And he’s got a worse approval rating than any of the last five presidents had at this point in time. He did not defeat COVID That was President Trump, if, in fact, it can be defeated, which it can’t because it’s a virus. You are one of those Democrats who constantly vote what you’re told to vote.

Thank you

I would like to say “thank you” to all who continue to wear masks while in a public setting, as I do. As the pandemic seems to be, at least temporarily, winding down, we can’t afford to let our guard down just yet. While at a friend’s home recently, some visiting family members were present, and the subject of masks came up. The comment was made by the well-educated male, “they have already proven that masks don’t do any good.” Well, I don’t know who “they” are, but I do know that you cannot gain entry into any medical facility on the planet without wearing one. I think that says it all.

No thanks

A new study from the National Association of Manufacturers, conducted by Rice University in Texas, found President Biden’s plans to increase taxes to pay for his $2.25 million infrastructure bill will cost one million jobs in two years. No thanks. Plus, his definition of infrastructure includes unrelated social engineering stuff.

Welfare dollars?

Mississippi receives $2.13 from the federal government for every tax dollar. It is based on need such as transportation, public education, Medicaid and community development. Still welfare, sorry.

Preemptive strike?

The Russia sanctions on election interference are a preemptive strike for some new evidence proving the collusion hoax.

Grammar pays

If you want my business or a job with my company, my support for your opinion or my vote, your speech is the only way to convey that you possess the knowledge to deserve it. Poor grammar makes a poor impression. Don’t use good grammar to impress “stuffy jerks,” use it to increase your self-respect and your chances for success in every field in life.

