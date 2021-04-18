Sound Off for Apri 18, 2021

Quick work

Amazing. Joe Biden was able to rid the world of terrorism in only three months.

What gives?

I bet the Gulfport mayor doesn’t have to look at a pile of sticks or a toilet in front of his house for a month before it is hauled away.

So you know

A gaiter is good for robbing a stagecoach, but, has proven nearly worthless for protecting people from spreading and contracting viruses.

Great memory

Lori Borgman’s Friday story about her granddaughter and the map is so precious. It’s a priceless memory.

Making a choice

Sorry, but people simply cannot be made to put their lives on hold forever, or run around in stupid masks to the end of time because some people refuse a vaccination.They made their decision, the rest of us shouldn’t have to pay for it. Just that simple.

Trying to remember

There’s one medication I take that I’m not supposed to take with another medication. But, I can’t remember if I saw that second medication on the ABC news or the CBS news.

Back to grammar

I’m 89 years old and you can count me in with the “bunch of stuffy jerks” class. I do care about proper grammar usage in both written and oral form. I prefer to be in this class as opposed to being considered ignorant and uneducated.

Make it happen

To the “beautify for tourists” comment, I fully agree. Burn the orange cones, expose and beautify the seawall, make Deer Island more accessible to tourists, subsidize free Schooner rides all day every day except charge for the sunset cruise.

Faulty logic

Let me get this straight. Major League Baseball, the NBA and I assume all pro sports are OK with negotiating deals with the Peoples Republic of China and the Republic of Cuba. But they demand certain events only be played in states that meet certain moral and political requirements. They may only be games, but the hypocrisy is a bit overwhelming. Supporting this nonsense is shameful. Even to a liberal.

Two words

I can explain the increase in fuel cost with just two words. “President Biden.

Feeling silenced

If you dare speak out against the regime in Washington, D.C., on social media, local or national networks or newspapers, you will be canceled and silenced. Dictatorship is real in America.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com