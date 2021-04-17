Sound Off for April 17, 2021

Not the same

At my local gym they have 16 televisions showing a number of different stations. Fox News and CNN are shown on TV’s located next to each other so I can view both at the same time. Normally I watch for about an hour, five days a week. The amazing (scary) part is that it consistently appears as though I am watching the news from two different countries. Of course they both want me to trust that they are telling me the truth ... and I do not.

Bless his heart

Just got the latest U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo email propaganda sheet. From this civil servant and soldier who voted to destroy America, he had the stones to say, “I will not support attempts to trick the public.” Bless his heart.

Supreme Court

It’s no surprise that the Democrats want to change the Constitution. They have the House and the White House. This power grab will result in Republicans taking back both chambers.

Voting rules

No legislature is stopping absentee balloting. Get your heads out of the leftist sand pile. All legislation is doing is assuring one vote for one real live voter.

Feeling disheartened

I am indeed disheartened to learn that nearly half of Republicans say they don’t want a COVID-19 vaccination. It would perhaps be revelatory if the Mississippi Department of Health would specify the political affiliation of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Good grammar

There was a study done in the 1950s by Ohio State University. It found that people with poor grammar had lower self esteem, had lower earning potential, were less motivated, felt inferior, performed poorly in school and seldom sought advanced education. I now know why someone would react so negatively to another reader criticizing improper grammar while opining in the Sun Herald.

Grammar rules

The bad grammar Sound Off writer belittled the importance of grammar and usage. Improper grammar might be a deal-breaker when interviewing for a job or filling out a resume. The use of “amount” rather than “number” is the most frequent error I see. Here’s a simple rule to get it right: Use “number” for something that can be counted. Example: A large number of people brought a large amount of food to those in need.

Loving him

More positive opinions about Biden might be because more of us approve of him so far. We love the no drama way he communicates. We love that he is addressing issues that are popular to many Americans.

Voter registration

Michael Watson thinks automatic voter registration is bad because it might lead to uninformed people voting. Based on the fact that Mississippi keeps electing Republicans while lingering at the bottom in every major category, I’d say uninformed people are already voting in droves.

