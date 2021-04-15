Sound Off Sound Off for April 16, 2021

Cause or coincidence?

Last December, I was in great shape. Exercised Monday morning. Felt fine all day. Felt fine Tuesday morning. Tuesday after lunch: Bam! A stroke. I had not had a COVID shot yet, but these days if I’d just had a J&J shot, people would assume that it caused my stroke. Yes, it is very important to discover scientifically whether J&J causes strokes, but it should not just be assumed and perhaps discredit an important way of preventing a terrible disease.

Loooong war

A son born on 9/11 could have grown up to fight and die in same war. It is time to let Afghan people make use of what we taught and figure things out themselves.

Monster

Of course Michael Rohrbacker and his wife will play the crazy card. What other defense do he and his enabler have? Let's all pray that in this case he gets what he deserves, the death penalty!

Inclusive fest

For a while the Crawfish Festival included Southern soul blues music which is very much a part of Mississippi music. We all are ready to get outside during these times of COVID. It would have felt good if all events there would be inclusive for all.

Bridge name

Why would you rename the Fort Bayou Bridge? The bridge spans Fort Bayou! If you rename the bridge, it should be the Tommy Brodnax Fort Bayou Bridge. He’s the person that got the new bridge to start with. What will we rename the Biloxi Bay Bridge, or the Pascagoula River Bridge? There’s more pressing projects our supervisors should be worried about.

Be informed

Michael Watson wants voters to be informed! How many members of the state or national legislature actually read the bills, actions, referendums, etc. before they vote on them? Voting is a right and should be encouraged rather than discouraged. Absentee voting is better than no voting.

Beautify for tourists

I hope the tourism people will consider outdoor “beautification” as a draw for visitors from afar, while dividing the $2 million-plus for Coast projects. The early Beau Rivage drew visitors by planting magnolias inside their lobby, although the trees did not survive.

