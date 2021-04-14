Sound Off Sound Off for April 15, 2021

Downtown Biloxi

After observation of Black spring break in west Biloxi, I question why? It should be hosted in downtown Biloxi. That’s where all the rooms and bars are. MGM park that Biloxi paid millions for, for entertainment, sitting empty. Plenty of beaches. The mayor can have a night of fireworks off Deer Island that would be nice. Easy on and off I-10.

Come on, Biloxi

Biloxi. You can do better. We are an arms-open tourist town. Stop the eyesore orange barriers, lane channeling and massive traffic delays caused by the ugly orange cones. Duh.

Spring break

I am an 81-year-old Black man who was in Selma for the march, watched the civil rights movement and the desegregation of schools. It is beyond my comprehension why anyone wants a Black spring break in this day.

Pat on the back

To “Damage control,” you know, I thought to myself after I sent my letter to the Sun Herald that some liberal Democrat might think I was praising Trump when I was actually thinking of all the hard-working scientists and technicians who make it all possible. I guess I should have been more specific, and maybe President Biden needs to do the same when he pats himself on the back.

Roads

Hey Gulfport city officials, why do you pave the little side roads and leave the major roads in disrepair? Ever go down Township? Hewes from 34th Street to East Railroad? You do know that there are other parts of Gulfport that have wagon trails for roads right?

Mail

Do yourself a solid, don’t park in front of your or any mailbox. Don’t put your garbage cans or other debris in front of your mailbox. Our mail carriers have a rough job. A little respect please.

Boat launch

Just wondering, our new manmade lake, just west of Cowan/Lorraine road on Highway 90, the Mayor Billy Hewes memorial reservoir, is the city planning on a boat ramp sometime soon?

Turkey Creek

The citizens of the Turkey Creek area have been fighting for decades to protect it and their neighborhoods, but the onslaught continues. Perhaps EEECHO can start a fundraising campaign, gofundme, etc. to purchase Mr. Ward’s property. That should end it?

