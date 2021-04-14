Sound Off for April 14, 2021

Just imagine

Imagine one customer in a place of business full of patrons simply smoking a cigarette. (Most of the smoke comes from his/her exhaling it.) Now, imagine a person with an asymptomatic Covid infection simply breathing while in a crowd of people.

Stealing dirt

An Ocean Springs road crew came and scraped up big piles of dirt from the sides of our street last week in preparation for paving. Lots of neighbors and myself had plans to spread the dirt around their yard low spots if the city was done with it. A couple nights ago some upstanding resident with a fine black diesel pick-up truck came over and stole all the dirt. Yes, stole the dirt, and at the same time trampled over and trespassed onto everyone’s property, which was soaked from the rains and now have deep scars from your truck tires. You are a criminal ... not an upstanding Ocean Springs citizen.

Be fair

There has been a bunch of pro-Biden comments in Sound Off lately. One would think he won Mississippi by a landslide. He didn’t, not even close. If you want to sell the news you’re printing, consider both parties.

Taking chances

Dr. Fauci said all Americans, vaccinated or not, ought to continue wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the possibility remains that vaccinated people can pass the virus to others. Then what’s the point of any of the protective measures? At no time will we ever reach safety in numbers of vaccinated or immunized people. Our economy and entire way of life will be destroyed. Americans are about to rebel and take their chances.

Show respect

Law enforcement officers have a rough job. Don’t make it worse. Comply with the rules of law. You can always take legal action, but that’s impossible if you’re dead. Show respect and LEOs will too.

Lucky state

In Mississippi, we are extremely fortunate to have our schools and businesses open. You may not know but there’s democratic ran states that are still on lock down. They won’t relinquish power.

Bad grammar

It’s Sound Off, not a doctoral dissertation. No one cares about grammar and usage in a Sound Off other than a bunch of stuffy jerks.

Giving up

So far I’ve given up NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, that soccer league stuff and now looks like no more NCAA anything for me. Seems only the PGA, curling, and bowling are left for free from social engineering politics.

Turn it down

Please tell whoever is in charge of WXXV-TV’s studio lighting that their lights are too hot, which makes their announcers look completely “washed out.”

