Sound Off Sound Off for April 12, 2021

Special road?

Why is Lickskillet Road in D’Iberville so special that it needs a speed bump? It’s a main cut-through road to get on Highway 67. Who lives on that road that is getting special treatment from City Hall?

Making traffic worse

Reducing Highway 90 to two lanes and limiting parking makes for a traffic jam waiting to happen. The beach should be accessible and welcoming to all.

Value of life

President Biden’s executive orders for gun control certainly demonstrates a false view of the value of life. If he really had a concern for human life, he would not support the killing of millions of babies through abortion. Maybe he can explain why he considers the life of the unborn of no value.

Prove it

President Biden, apparently the historian in chief, said from the very beginning the Second Amendment didn’t protect any weapon a person wanted to own. Could he cite an example or point to a legal reference for specificity? The amendment plainly says to “keep and bear arms” and the right “shall not be infringed.” I’ll bet post-Revolutionary War if you could afford a cannon you could have one.

Damage control

To “Made possible by,” Obama created a pandemic response team with the goal of monitoring deadly viruses and developing vaccines for them in 2015. Trump disbanded that team in 2018, downplayed and tried to hide the seriousness of the pandemic, and discouraged his base from taking the necessary precautions. Trump was even secretly vaccinated, while telling his base to wait for herd “mentality” and “liberate” Michigan. Biden started damage control on his first day in office.

Open, transparent

To “Nice try,” POTUS knows everything he’s doing (and most Americans approve). He campaigned on every item he is now completing in an open, transparent fashion — first and foremost defeating COVID with science. Your non-recognition of all his popular moves, including masking up, is Neanderthal.

