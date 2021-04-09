Sound Off Sound Off for April 10, 2021

Frat hazing

In 2021, if you’re a fraternity pledge and any hazing begins, get up and walk out. Because you should not turn your health and safety over to another immature, alcohol influenced idiot. Fraternity hazing is outdated and purposeless.

Get the facts

In response to “Voting Rights,” voters can still eat and drink while standing in lines to vote in Georgia. The new law states that “volunteers” cannot furnish voters with meals or drinks any longer. The polling places have an option to set up water stations where voters can serve themselves. Keep in mind, these are voting places, not five-star dining.

Legally oppressed

Requiring ID to vote is not the same as shortening voting times, overturning electoral representative in order to nullify votes; not to mention making it a crime to give water or food to voters in line. Everyone can see the hand in the cookie jar.

‘Infrastructure’

Newsflash. Not one single Republican is against spending money on infrastructure. The Republicans are against this ridiculous amount to fund liberal pork projects.

MS senators

Since Mitch McConnell has stated no Republicans will support the $2 trillion infrastructure bill, will our Mississippi elected Republicans turn down this stimulus money? In the early ’50s Republican President Dwight Eisenhower initiated the building of the Interstate Highway System which we all have enjoyed well over 60 years. Will Sens. Wicker and Hyde-Smith support an infrastructure plan aimed at updating and improving the electrical, water and mass transit grids? And will they also reject more and better jobs for the economy, upgraded and additional schools, additional and rebuilding of roads and bridges for the poorest state?

Build the wall

In President Biden’s infrastructure bill I would like to see funds to complete building the wall along our southern border. Thai is very important infrastructure, I think.

Not enough time

Biden is no more responsible for the rise in gas prices than Trump was responsible for the economy in 60 days.

