Sound Off Sound Off for April 11, 2021

Good grammar

Thank goodness incorrect grammar bothers someone else: “who” (people) and “that” (animals). Irks me more than potholes!

Vaccines at Coliseum

I received my second vaccine at the Coast Coliseum, and just like before, everything was organized to move smoothly, and the military guys and gals, the front-liner guys and gals were exceptional. Thank you everyone involved, and God bless you all.

Coast weather

Finally, someone besides myself sees that it doesn’t rain much here in Gulfport and sometimes Biloxi. It’s like there’s a dome around us.T he only time it seems to fail is when there’s a bad hurricane ready to strike.

No left turn

The intersection at Cowan/Lorraine and Pass Road in Gulfport is one of the busiest and the site of many accidents. Vehicles exiting CVS and Rouses should not be allowed to turn left (east) onto Pass Road. To do so, they cross multiple lanes of traffic. Please consider placing “no left turn” or “right turn only” signs at the CVS and Rouses exits onto Pass Road.

Regulation

Does anyone know if there is city ordinance required for someone to have to fix their roof from Hurricane Zeta? It’s been months and a neighbor still hasn’t fixed their roof and it could bring the value of my house down. I’ve worked hard all my life for my house and their blighted property is now a thorn in my side and my view.

Where is the growth?

In the past year, the Port of Mobile and Port of New Orleans have announced dramatic growth projects in refrigerated import-export facilities for international perishables. Meanwhile, ILA job and business growth in Gulfport remains stagnant. Aquariums and casinos have center stage, and politicians claim a blue economy is the way forward. The Port of Gulfport will soon be a greenfield and bike park. At least there will be very nice cranes providing shade.

Not welfare

“We all get some form of ‘welfare’” is a bit of a stretch. There is a misconception about the amount of tax dollars a state receives. The figure includes more than assistance programs: massive amounts of money for Keesler AFB, the Navy base, the Pascagoula shipyard, among others. Hardly welfare.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com