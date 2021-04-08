Sound Off Sound Off for April 9, 2021

College students

In response to Secretary of State Michael Watson’s statement about college students voting, I was a college student in 1976. I drove from the Mississippi Delta to the Gulf Coast and proudly casted my vote for Jimmy Carter. I think some of our politicians have forgotten what freedom means.

D’Iberville seniors

I see that the Rudy Moran Park in D’Iberville is now open. Is anything being done to open the D’Iberville Senior’s Club 100%? I’m thinking that all of the seniors are now vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and should be safe. We old timers sure do miss the get-togethers.

Political involvement

Personally, I don’t watch or follow the NBA or the MLB. With the Drew Brees retirement, I probably won’t watch or follow the NFL. The political involvement of sports in this arena is stupid and self-destructive. Going to the Olympics in China is far worse, but money dictates. Play ball and don’t play politics.

GA voters

It is illegal for candidates and their campaigners to give food/water to people in line. A non-partisan church, service organization (Boy Scouts, Lions Club etc.) should be eligible. A person with health conditions should/would know to have water and a snack with them if needed.

Too far off center

I am a life-long conservative. I registered as a Republican in 1972. However, I am considered to be too far left, even though I am right of center. How about that?

Wrong again

“To ‘Voting Rights’” is wrong again. Those of either party that are trying to influence voters cannot give things to voters within a certain distance of the polls. Georgia is not the only state with this law. The Georgia law does allow the local officials running the election site to provide water.

Way to spin the word

We Mississippians receive way more federal tax dollars than we give, which means we all get some form of “welfare.” Besides, if you are against Medicaid, which mainly goes to children and the elderly, you exhibit what is wrong with this world.

Grammar rule

Use “that” for objects and animals and “who” for people.

