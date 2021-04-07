Sound Off Sound Off for April 8, 2021

Weather forecasts

I couldn’t agree more with the opinion who wrote the Coast needs a separate forecast. Many cancel their fishing or boating plans based upon a forecast 50 miles away. Please do a coastal forecast if you want real benefit of technology.

Medicaid

While it is Christian to voluntarily give to the poor, it is not Christian to force from others via taxes to pay for the poor.

Oceans

I encourage everyone that loves our oceans and love their children and future or present grandchildren to watch the Netflix documentary “Seaspiracey.”

Free parking?

Heads up to local folks who own a ratty, broke-down car or truck that you don’t have a place to keep: You can now store these hoopties in the parking area of the Ocean Springs Fishing pier. City officials claim any and all potential consequences are up to the police department to handle, and in turn, the police say it’s up to the city. There’s no accountability. Also, if times are tough, you can apparently take up residence there too, so come on down!

Not right

Please take time to understand the entire bill. It’s not showing ID that is the issue. The bigger issue is taking away the duly elected Georgia secretary of states’ chairmanship and vote on the election board, fundamentally allowing others to decide whether they like the outcome of the vote.

To “Voting rights”

There is much more to the Georgia law besides ID. You may have heard that it’s now illegal to provide food and water to people who might have to stand in line for hours to vote. Also, the law authorizes the Legislature to replace county election board members with people of their choosing, who have the right to nullify results in their counties. If the legislators can simply dictate the results they want, why should Georgians bother to vote at all?

Made possible by

President Biden likes to tout how he is making the covid vaccine readily available to all. I, for one, will never forget who made it possible.

The past year

I have contemplated what astounds me the most about this past year. It is how much hatred, lack of empathy and lack of sensitivity people have had to each other. I am baffled by how people are treating each other. Be kind. Each of us is just as important as others.

