Sound Off Sound Off for April 7, 2021

Azaleas!

Diamondhead must be the unofficial azalea capital of the South! We are just ablaze in the colors of our azaleas here — beautiful to grow, admire and appreciate Mother Nature.

Voting

When went to vote and were unsatisfied with issues in your city, yet you voted for the incumbents that have caused them, then we don’t want you to write Sound Offs complaining about how things are. You gave up that right when you stupidly voted for the incumbent. That’s like repeatedly sticking your hand in a fire in the hope just one time it won’t burn you.

Voting rights

Could someone please explain why showing an ID to vote and prove you are a legal voter is in any way voter suppression? It defies common sense.

Medicaid

At the Christian church I attend, I am taught to help others especially those that are poor. Did our legislators not pass the Medicaid expansion bill to help the working poor because they are atheists? All people benefit from helping those who are less fortunate.

Take a stand

I applaud MLB and other corporations that are taking a stand against voter suppression by the GA Republican leadership. Unfortunately, GA citizens will be negatively affected twice, by the voter suppression and the loss of revenue because of the boycotts. Hopefully it will energize them to vote for leaders that represent them and our democracy instead of their greedy quests for power.

Boycott

Way to go boycotting Georgia when the country is in a pandemic and people are out of work. Companies and sport teams take away work from people and small businesses that clearly count on these events to make a living to prove a political point.

Kudos

Now that the MLB has taken a stand against the egregious attempt by the GOP to abridge our rights and freedoms — stand against the party that just lead one of the greatest assaults on our democracy — I’ll start watching baseball again.

Rob Manfred

MLB commissioner moved the All-Star game out of Georgia because of voting laws. He retained his membership at Augusta National Golf Course also in Georgia. Wait, what?

