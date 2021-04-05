Sound Off Sound Off for April 6, 2021

Mayor

The elections up coming and Sun Herald profiles of candidates proved one thing. They’re all in for tourists and beautification. Nothing for the citizens of the coast who pay their salaries.

Female athletics

“Non-gendered sports’” solution of abandoning gendered sports was not only ridiculous, but a death sentence for female athletes. If all sports — high school, college and professional — were only one category, open to all genders, the overwhelming majority of females would be shut out. All athletes have improved exponentially in the last seven decades.

The governor

For all those Tater haters out there, I have a simple solution for you, move, I’m sure you’ll enjoy a liberal lockdown state much better and their tax rate will suit you just fine.

SPACs

I still need some clarification on the moving of professional sports all-star events. Will the host cities now be based on political issues and no longer on competitive bid criteria? What about play-offs, World Championships and World Series cities? What if their state election codes contradict the emotional ideals of leftists? The days of sports entertainment are forever gone. It is now sports political action.

Bye-bye baseball

Sorry, Major League Baseball. I was giving you a second chance this year, but now you have moved the all-star game from Georgia because you support the Democratic Party. Adios!

Pro-birth

To answer “Supporting life,” most pro-life supporters aren’t pro-life. They are only pro-birth. “Pro-life” is a very misleading label for them.

Ban speakerphones

None of us wants to hear your “stuff“ on your speakerphone in public. Not your conversation, not your YouTube, not your FaceTime.

GOP consistency

The extensive observer that thinks Republicans don’t know what the party stands for is not very observant. Republicans have been consistent. Smaller government, lower taxes, gun rights, no government-funded, unlimited abortion, strong military, strong borders, etc.

