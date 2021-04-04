Sound Off Sound Off for April 5, 2021

Where’s the money?

I am wondering where Biden is getting all the money he’s spending. Does anyone know if he’s borrowing it from China? What happens if China calls in all the loans the United States owes them? Just wondering.

Dr. Tate

One-timer Gov. Tate’s acerbic tweet about not complying with the president’s request to reinstate mask mandate, mocking the variant COVID spike only affects NY and NJ, tells all we need to know about his concern for Mississippi citizens and their health. Every single Mississippian knows, exactly like Dr. Tate, that no one from NJ nor NY ever comes to MS nor the reverse! Good grief.

Non-gendered sports

The hullabaloo about transgender athletes is so 20th century. The solution is to abandon gendered sports. Simply allow athletes to compete against one another. You want to keep age brackets? Fine. You want to keep gendered locker rooms? Fine. And of course, there can be multiple teams at different levels of competition. But let athletic competition be just that, and let the best person win — female, male or transgendered!

What a life

I was born after WWII while our country was still respected as the world’s greatest democracy. My age group was subjected to LBJ’s draft lottery for the Vietnam War machine, which killed 58,000 young Americans who were loyal to their country. Now, my beloved country is being ravaged by a senseless war on reality that has claimed more than 560,000 lives so far. What a life!

Done with spite

Mississippi representatives opposed the “pork” in the stimulus bill because it was created by the opposition, not because it was bad for their constituents. Aren’t you tired of voting against your interests just to spite the other side?

Same words?

Tate Reeves says ending the mask mandate is “justified by the data,” but that’s not true at all. All the data says to continue with masks, social distancing, and keeping businesses open to only a certain amount of customers. This will jeopardize not only Mississippi but the rest of the country. But here’s the deal, if Donald Trump were in office and said the same words Joe Biden did, Tate Reeves would have this state locked down so tight it would suffocate.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com