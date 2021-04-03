Sound Off Sound Off for April 3, 2021

Nice try

Thanks for the feeble attempt to interpret what Biden meant when using the word Neanderthal to describe Mississippians. But be serious. Does the POTUS, that does not know what he is doing, really need a defender that does not know what he or she is talking about to interpret what he meant by a specific insult?

Handout or up?

When FDR introduce socialism into America, he termed it a “hand up, not a handout.” At the next big increase in socialism by Lyndon Johnson, he also used the same slogan. Now with this Obama/Biden surge, they no longer need to mask their intent. It is an unabashed handout as it has always been.

Police

With the present unrest and lawless circumstances in the country regarding the safety of its vulnerable citizens, I would suggest increasing the police presence in all the coastal communities. With all the retired and elderly, I would suggest increased spending on hiring the best candidates with the very best salaries. This, I think, would draw more individuals to our coastal paradise than financial incentives. We have the weather, water sports, great schools, entertainment, diversity and Southern hospitality. Why not advertise security as a priority for all citizens?

Supporting life

Mississippi advocates pro-life and demonizes Planned Parenthood, but refuses to extend Medicaid for babies after they are born! What kind of messed up Christian logic is that?

Corporate taxes

If 91 Fortune 500 Companies did not pay a “single solitary penny” in income tax, wouldn’t it be better to tighten the tax law rather increase taxes on those companies that did pay their taxes? Is there anything in the Biden plan to collect taxes from those who do not now pay taxes? Raising taxes will surely increase the cost of goods and services. Who pays for that?

Voters lose

Voters lose because they vote party line without fully understanding issues. For example, Amazon pays zero in federal taxes, yet the party and voters will criticize Biden’s corporate tax increase that rebuilds national infrastructure and creates jobs. The tax increase only affects incomes over $400,000, not the typical household. So do you support it or just follow the politicians who rely on corporate contributions?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com