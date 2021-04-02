Sound Off Sound Off for April 4, 2021

Road widening

MDOT, City of Gulfport or whoever is in charge, please get the Landon Road, Hwy. 49 and Old Hwy 49 widening project started. I live on Coleman, and trying to get onto Landon Road is impossible every weekend and certain times of the day. The traffic backs up from the west – you can’t even see where it ends, and the people trying to turn onto Landon from Old Hwy 49 going to Hwy. 49 block the intersection. Impossible to navigate. Please do as you promised several years ago and widen it, sooner rather than in another couple of years!

Bay parking

The powers that be want to spend over a million dollars to upgrade the Bay St. Louis parking facility. I live close to garage and go by several times a week. The streets are full of cars, but few if any cars are parked in the free parking garage. Seems like an upgrade is a waste of money. I suggest the store managers require all employees to park in the garage.

Vote ’em out

Mississippi school board members are elected. Don’t like the way they conducted the search for a new Harrison County superintendent? Not listening to your concerns? Vote ’em out.

Liquor

Wow! Delivery of liquor within a 30-mile radius. Are we ever going to include the United States in our state dealings?

COVID reduction

Why is it when the state of Mississippi has a 10% uptick in cases in ONE week we are part of the problem, but when we have a 64% reduction in cases from the beginning to the end of March... nothing? I still think wearing a mask is the right thing to do, but every once in a while you think we could get some positive press? Thanks to all who are part of the solution — vaccinate — keep the masks for now. We are making a difference!

False assumptions

“They do not have the virus, and they cannot catch it,“ are both false assumptions, potentially. Scientists do not know for sure that vaccinated people cannot be carriers, distributing the COVID-19 virus to others, and the level of protection against variants, known and unknown, is not yet clear. Besides, cases of influenza plummeted this year because of mask protection.

