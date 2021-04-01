Sound Off Sound Off for April 2, 2021

Market posts

The City of Biloxi maintains a Facebook page for the Charles R. Hegwood Community Market. Unfortunately, a large percentage of the posts by the city have absolutely nothing to do with the market. It’s very hard to go through all the posts on everything but the market to find out what is actually going on at the market. Why? Put city information on the city page, leave the market page for market news.

Two forecasts

I would like to make an appeal to the TV weather teams. Most of the forecasted rain goes through Pearl River, Stone, George and Lamar counties. It has for years followed this northeast pattern leaving Gulfport and Biloxi dry. We need two forecasts — one for the area north of the coast and one for Gulfport and Biloxi.

What it means

“Voters win” is absolutely correct, there is an overwhelming majority of Republican voters in South Mississippi. I contend, based on extensive observation, that a great number of those Republicans don’t even know what the party ideology is. They have been raised to be Republicans and do not have a clue what it really means to be one.

COVID on Sundays

A proclamation from the Biloxi Archdiocese says that “beginning with the Saturday Vigil for Palm Sunday... the general dispensation from the obligation of in-person participation in the celebration of Holy Mass will expire.” I didn’t realize that the Catholic Church has contacts within the CDC. Has the CDC confirmed that going to Mass will exempt you from COVID-19?

Masks still needed

Why continue to wear a mask after vaccination? Over 100 “breakthrough” cases were identified in Washington State more than two weeks after folks were fully vaccinated. Some had to be hospitalized and a couple died. Evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice socially distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated.

Better internet

Has anything been done with the BP money for the general public yet? I have a suggestion. How about pulling Mississippi out of the dark ages and have some company provide decent affordable internet service to the area? Enough of studying the ideas, it is time to act.

