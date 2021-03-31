Sound Off Sound Off for April 1, 2021

Court St. garage

Bay St. Louis is receiving $1 million in BP money for improvements to the Court Street garage. There is a beautifully located event room atop this garage that has limited use because it has a caterer’s kitchen, not a full kitchen to prepare food. There is/was equipment at the Train Depot and other BSL facilities that could be used to enhance this area and make it a very viable event facility. How about it Hancock County supervisors, Mayor Favre and City Council? Make good use of this investment!

Rest of the city

Gulfport is going to use $2.5 million for downtown development? Then millions more on that one part of North Gulfport that gets everything. What about the rest of the crumbling city? Vote out the incumbents people or nothing will ever get done in your part of Gulfport.

Voters win

With all of the anti-Republican elected official comments that dominate Sound Off, if Sound Off elected these officials instead of the overwhelming majority Republican voters in South Mississippi, we would have Democrats instead of Republicans representing us. But it doesn't.

Just one Neanderthal

When President Biden referred to Mississippi and Texas removing COVID-19 restrictions as Neanderthal thinking, he wasn't calling Mississippians Neanderthals. He was targeting the person who made the decision. That would be Tate Reeves not the population of the state.

Vaccinated and masked

I have been fully vaccinated, and I still wear a mask when in public. Why? Because only my family know that I have had my vaccinations, and I don’t want people to think that I care so little for their safety that I would go out in public without one.

Here’s why

“Mask Logic” asks why vaccinated people should continue to wear masks. Here’s why: 1. It takes time for vaccine to kick in — usually 14 days after last dose. 2. Vaccines are only 94-95% effective. You could be part of the 5% who do not achieve immunity. 3. Even if fully vaccinated, you could be an asymptomatic carrier. 4. There is a significant increase in mutant COVID strains in U.S. and current vaccines may be less effective against these. Masks provide additional protection.

