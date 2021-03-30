Sound Off Sound Off for March 31, 2021

Speed kills

More pedestrians will die on Highway 90 beach front until the four municipalities take a serious approach to enforcing the 45 mph speed limit.

Judge not

To “Poor excuse,” don’t be so quick to judge this family who could not afford help for the mentally ill husband. No one knows their financial situation. There are people who cannot afford medical care. And if you think it’s easy to get someone help for mental illness, it’s not as easy as you think. Sometimes the waiting period for an initial appointments is months away. Try to have empathy and compassion for this family.

Holy Sabbath

Since Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith believes in “Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy” so strongly, I’m expecting that she’ll be introducing legislation which would not allow for any businesses to be open on Sundays, including restaurants and grocery stores. Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A are closed on Sundays and they seem to be doing okay.

Sen. Foghorn Leghorn

Cindy should have a mouth full of blood from biting her tongue when she mentions anything to do with someone's sworn oath and reliance on their god. This from the woman who with Palazzo, Guest, Kelly and Fitch all voted against America mere moments after the insurrectionists were killing, maiming and wounding American policemen.

Mask logic

Can someone explain the logic behind requiring vaccinated folks to wear a mask? They do not have the virus and they have been vaccinated so can’t catch it. What’s the point?

Separation

Any church that participates in voter registration drives and pulpit politics should immediately lose their tax exemption no matter what day of the week it is. This is precisely why there is a separation of church and state.

Just luv the guvna

Gov. Reeves gave a raise to welfare recipients? Why bless his heart.

60 days

Yes, 60 glorious days. The stimulus bill passes, giving long-overdue relief to middle and lower classes and small businesses. Vaccines are now distributed and shots available, no denials about existence of virus, lives saved. National infrastructure plan to be announced, tens of thousands of new, good-paying job added. Integrity is being restored.

