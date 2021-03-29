Sound Off Sound Off for March 30, 2021

Death of democracy

Republicans’ Georgia voting law and the Democrats’ efforts for D.C. statehood are a sad reminder that most current elected officials’ primary goal is their own reelection and the election of enough party members to safely rule (rather than serve) the general public. These officials not only ignore but also mock our founding president’s warning that partisan politics can eventually result in the death of democracy. Where is the voice in the present political wilderness crying out, “We must work together to serve all the people with respect and integrity?” What future animosity-filled, debt-laden form of government do our legislators intend to leave our grandchildren — and theirs?

Poor excuse?

As I read the Sunday article pertaining to the horrendous actions of Joseph Rohrbacker, I was mortified by his wife’s statement “could not afford a doctor.” I realize how frightening it must be to live with a mentally ill individual, but to insinuate that they could not afford a doctor is a poor excuse. There are several programs on the Coast to help.

Respect the Sabbath

Cindy, Cindy, Cindy, why do you only want a constitutional right to not be allowed on the Sabbath? I don’t hear you complaining about people gambling in the casinos, drinking in bars, or betting on sporting events on Sunday. Which do you think the Lord would want to have done on his day?

To ‘MS Vote’

Our South MS congressmen did not vote against helping the people in South MS. They voted against all the pork in the bill. Thank you South MS congressmen for doing the right thing!

60 days

Your congressmen and congresswomen voted as they did looking beyond their noses: Gasoline prices are up sharply; oil industry jobs down; foreign governments alienated; border integrity destroyed; and inflation on its way. All this in only 60 days. What more can you ask?

Not easy

Voting should not be “easy.” You should have to show proper identification to ensure that the process is above board and legal.

Background checks

The rationale that all guns can kill is weak. If people kill and not guns, then we should make sure that these people have background checks. Who are you protecting?

