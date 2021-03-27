Sound Off Sound Off for March 29, 2021

To protect

President Biden and the members of Congress took an oath to protect the United States of America and the citizens of the United States of America. President Biden needs to start doing his job and be a leader for Congress to do their job.

Safety first

Please be aware! Green no longer means "go." Green means pause for 3 seconds and let those running the red light pass through, look both ways to be sure there are no more coming and then go!

Voter suppression

As of mid-March, at least 250 new laws have been proposed in 43 states to limit mail-in, early in-person and election-day voting. Why? This makes no sense. If we are truly a government of the people, laws should make it easier for people to vote legally, no matter what their party affiliation. I voted by mail for the last election and the onerous process was a struggle.

WWJD

It is interesting to read comments by “Christians” who express no compassion. Your grandma and workers deserve better, but so do prisoners. Who by the way are not all violent criminals. You wouldn’t treat animals this way.

Too soon

Complaining about prices at the gas pump? You are just a little premature with that. Now that Biden has placed a moratorium on drilling on federal lands for six months to become a hero to the green crowd, you will pay the price at the pump that will be much higher than today. Of course, he will then blame the oil producers who finally got us free from oil imports from the Middle East.

Gas prices

I recently researched this issue. The main reason for escalating gas prices has been OPEC’s recent decision to cut production. The other major factor in this price increase is the winter storm in Texas shut down domestic production. OPEC is generally behind gas price increases, but catastrophic weather events create the most volatile price escalations.

Hypocrites

Whenever the Republicans had a Senate majority, there were talks about ending the filibuster. At that time the media and Democrats portrayed such a move as being vindictive and destructive. Now the Democrats hold a razor-thin majority and say ending the filibuster will be the best thing possible for America.

