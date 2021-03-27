Sound Off Sound Off for March 28, 2021

Right on

Infrastructure please has it right and President Biden has it right. Money going to the people and to creating jobs and a better America is good for everyone. He is trying to help the regular guy instead of the one-percenters. Trickle down does not work.

Insanity

FEMA is paying for people who died in the pandemic? Why don’t you Democrats just go ahead and divide up the entire treasury among the population of the United States, and let the country die. There will be nothing left.

Perspective

You are correct that a squirrel gun has a larger cartridge than an assault rifle, but the squirrel gun is a firearm designed for hunting small game and has capacity regulations. The assault rifle’s purpose is specifically designed for maximum assault on humans. Handguns are designed for protection.

Come to America

President Biden has free Medicaid, free SNAP, free rental assistance, free stimulus checks, free cellphone so you can call home and tell others to come, and with free COVID-19 you get a free funeral and you don’t have to work even though there are 14 for-hire signs on 49 in Gulfport alone — if people here don’t have to work neither do you.

Medicaid expansion

Everyone who would benefit from Medicaid expansion needs to call the governor’s office. His notion that a couple living on $1,960 a month is too wealthy for Medicaid is absurd. People who worked hard their whole life living on Social Security can’t afford supplements, especially when it was a minimum-wage job. Tate is clueless.

MS vote

All of you folks getting ready to enjoy your COVID stimulus bucks, both the personal $1,400 or child tax credits and/or any small business benefits, keep one thing in mind, your South Mississippi congressman and both your state senators voted against the legislation granting you that aid!

Too many needles

Regardless of what news that I am watching, I always see people being jabbed with needles. Vaccinations are a must and I am all for them but do we have to see them performed as if the procedure is entertainment? I am sure that we are all aware of the process. My friends and neighbors all feel the same way.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com