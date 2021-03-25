Sound Off Sound Off for March 26, 2021

Lights on

In answer to the inmates at the jail, put a washcloth over your eyes. My mom, who is almost 89 very healthy years old, has slept under a light for approximately 50 years! No adverse reaction at all.

Prisoners

So prisoners feel sleep-deprived. People who work nights sleep with light all the time. Maybe they could use that time to think of all the damage they’ve done to their victims, many of them in a permanent sleep.

Infrastructure, please

I am one citizen who wants the amount of money we have spent on stupid unwinnable wars, including on drugs, and too numerous costly boondoggles, to be now spent on Americans just like President Biden is doing. I want the infrastructure bill passed so I can walk to the Gulfport depot, get on a rapid-rail train to anywhere in our wonderful country just like we did in small countries all over Ireland and Europe. I want safe upgrades on our roads, bridges, tunnels, airports.

State of the state

No lights on bay bridges? Well, there’s no funding for lights! How about we just cut out the state tax system, then we’ll have plenty of state funding to fix the roads, bridges, health care, etc. Or we could just plant trees in the medians.

‘Leadership’

The Orange Beach, Alabama, mayor says the coronavirus has become too politicized. He’s right. The science says wear a mask and protect yourself and others. His politics say otherwise. His county has a high infection rate by the way. It’s “leadership” like this that you really don’t need.

Total time

A few folks were sentenced in the health care fraud case involving Loveless Drugs and Gardens Pharmacy. Let’s see if they actually do time. My guess is very little if any, they’re connected.

Gun control

If I thought for 1 nano second that making purchase of semi-automatic long guns illegal would stop murder of innocent people, I would say quit talking about it and do it now. It does not matter if a rifle looks like a military weapon or a squirrel gun, they all function the same. In, fact some fire larger rounds. As for magazines, most hand guns can load 10 to 15 rounds. Are they included in the call for a ban?

