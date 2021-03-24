Sound Off Sound Off for March 25, 2021

‘American Idol’

So proud and happy that Mississippi Gulf Coast resident Camille Lamb received a golden ticket to Hollywood. So sad that she sometimes has the feeling she is "stuck in the tide" in Mississippi.

Medicaid

Gov. Reeves has now gone on record as saying he will not support expanded Medicaid coverage. He has stated that since he opposed it and he was elected, then Mississippians oppose expanded Medicaid coverage for what is essentially Mississippi's working poor — making too much to qualify for Medicaid, but unable to afford health insurance. Despite the fact the federal government will essentially pick up the tab, our governor is against "Obamacare." Many Mississippians will needlessly go without basic health care and the rest of us Mississippians will end up paying, through increased premiums and hospital charges.

St. Jude

Thank you, St Jude, for answered prayers. What a great saint! He has never failed me!

Clean-up machines

My neighbors wonder what made Ocean Springs’ clean-up machines vanish. In February, when leaves were falling minimally, the street sweeper came around almost daily. For weeks now, since the streets have been inundated with leaves, the sweeper has vanished. Neither has lawn trash been picked up. Are we to wait for the next mayor to reawaken the public works department and resurrect the clean-up machines?

Bright lights

We have a beautiful bridge between Biloxi and Ocean Springs, however at night it is not so beautiful due to all the lights that are burned out! In some stretches it is close to being dangerously dark. I cannot understand why those responsible for replacing the burned out lights are not doing their job replacing them. Surely we are paying enough in taxes to cover the cost.

Mary C opening

I went Thursday night to the reopening of the Mary C. in Ocean Springs. The songwriters did a great job with music and entertainment. So glad they have the theater now and looking forward to their upcoming events each 3rd Thursday!

Great workers

To the crew at Walmart's car repair. We went there this morning to get two tires taken care of. Those guys were very polite and very professional. Was taken care of in around 30 minutes. Thanks guys.

