Sound Off Sound Off for March 24, 2021

Bay bridge lights

I know Hurricane Zeta damaged the electrical system on the U.S. 90-St. Louis Bay Bridge, but does anyone know why the lights are still out on the Bay St. Louis side of the bridge? This is a beautiful asset to the area but it looks terrible with only 1/2 of the bridge lit. I hope all the lights will be working soon for all of our enjoyment and boater safety.

No labels?

I agree with “True Americans.” We shouldn’t be labeling Americans by race. We all should be called Americans period. Until then, we will always be divided.

Par for the course

Illegal immigration along the Gulf Coast is hardly new. Just ask the Biloxi Indians, if you can find any left, who no doubt had strong opinions on the matter of their new neighbors when in 1699 Pierre Le Moyne D’Iberville planted his French flag, much to the displeasure of Spanish claims, and later the English, and ultimately the Confederacy who were allowed to rejoin United States of America.

No consequences

Once again, Scott Walker has thumbed his nose at the court system without consequences. He has made a mockery of any sense of justice and fairness in the courts of South Mississippi. Shame on those who continue to let him do so.

Please explain

On Sunday in the Bay, there was a police officer parked, sitting in his patrol car, in the middle of the block. At each end of the block are four-way stops. As usual, no one was stopping. Why can’t the police do something?

No fanfare

A very fine woman was laid to rest this week. Her obituary was simple. The few sentences would never be enough to tell of her many years of selflessness feeding others, clothing them, or just being there for them if there was ever the slightest need.

Congrats

I wish congratulations and success to the St. Vincent De Paul Store in Ocean Springs, supported by St Elizabeth Seaton and St. Alphonsus Parish in Ocean Springs, which will use the funds to establish a homeless shelter.

Truly worthy

Just read a Sound Off with Mr. Gill saying he leaves HCSD better than he received it. If only the school board would find a truly worthy superintendent with experience, vision and dedication. It takes more than average thinking to drive a district that large and as diverse.

