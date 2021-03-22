Sound Off Sound Off for March 23, 2021

Bridge confusion

Why does Ocean Springs want to change the name of the Fort Bayou Bridge? It’s confusing enough now to the motoring traffic without naming it for something else. The alert signs now states Highway 609 and see what that got you. Confusion!

No mandate, no masks

“Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.” Four people in the picture, including a physician, not a mask in sight.

Change of heart

How long is Scott Walker going to be allowed to mock our judicial system? Seems like every week he gets away with another shenanigan. How can a convicted felon have so much influence with our courts? I thought he was supposed to go to jail for 30 days. Guess the Judge had a change of heart.

Finances

So the court-appointed advisor says the Walkers finances are strained so he should not go to jail. So how can he afford to spend $280K on a strip mall?

Walker walks

Once again Scott Walker “walks” making a mockery of the judicial system. He gets a short 48-hour sentence, and then it’s suspended supposedly because of child care issues? How many others have child care issues but go to jail regardless. I dare say our judicial system is extremely biased!

Positive post

To “St. Paddy’s Day,” thanks for the positive post. We don’t get enough of such goodness these days.

Past time

To “Living Wages” on Saturday: in case you haven’t noticed, the cost of living has been rising almost exponentially even without an increase in the minimum wage. It’s past time for wages to actually keep up with the cost of living.

MDOT roundabout

Will someone put up a sign at both roundabouts at exit 41 off of I-10 that states, “Traffic in roundabout has right of way?”

City codes

Gulfport has an ordinance that vacant lots or unoccupied buildings are to be maintained by a proxy designated by the owner. Why isn’t this enforced? Most of the trash and unkempt properties fall under these categories. I have to pick up trash on my street weekly, and sometimes daily. I keep reporting, but this is an ongoing problem.

