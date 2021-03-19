Sound Off Sound Off for March 22, 2021

Train times

What good is Amtrak going to be if they come through at 2 a.m. like they have in the past?

Taxing retirees

Mississippi does not tax Social Security checks, but retirees whose working life began in the 1960s at $1.50 an hour have tiny Social Security checks. Most of us saved all our lives to have dividends and interest to pay the light bill — income which is taxed. An increase in the standard deduction would be very much appreciated.

Choose your support

Some restaurants and businesses still follow CDC recommendations for masks and other COVID precautions, despite what our governor says. As a more vulnerable adult, I choose to support the health-conscious restaurants over carefree ones any day.

Disrespectful

Everyone at the dentist office had masks on except one guy. We are all protecting him, but he is so busy being political, he can’t do the same.

Don’t let the door hit

Five years of doldrums in Harrison County education finally ends in June. His statement that he "leaves a district better than I received it when I took it," is not only untrue but quite disconcerting to his predecessor and staff.

Show the seawall

Love to walk on the Biloxi boardwalk and enjoy the view, but please please do not cover up our historic and beautiful seawall. If anything, the seawall should be protected and exposed for its beauty. I recall as a child, sitting on the seawall steps and knowing I lived in a tranquil and beautiful place.

Thank you

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the wonderful men and women who ran the COVID vaccine site at the Jackson County fairgrounds. I received my first shot, and it took less than 30 minutes from start to finish; including the required 15-minute wait period after the shot. They scheduled my second shot on-the-spot. Thank all of you for your professionalism and helpfulness.

Earn a check?

Prisoners should only get COVID relief checks if they pick up roadside trash for at least 8 hours a day, five days a week for at least four weeks. Prisoners should not get paid for committing crimes.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com