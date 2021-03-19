Sound Off Sound Off for March 21, 2021

No, you don’t get it

To “Double standard,” there is a difference between an ethical hunter who harvest and kill deer during hunting season and follow the hunting laws. The cowards who found this injured deer with a broken neck, and who decided to hang it with a chain while still alive and kicking to escape, are not hunters! They are thrill-seekers. The fact that they decided to video film this fun event and spread the inhumane suffering tells it all. Donate the meat from the deer to the food bank and throw the book on these two men. This is not a double standard, it is ethical, legal standards!

Stop the balloons

In the past two weeks there has been a rash of balloon releases in honor of deceased persons. These balloons will fall to earth as pollution, entangling, choking and blocking the intestines of wildlife. No person who has gone on wants that as his legacy. Stop it.

True Americans

True Americans are not members of a particular race or ethnic group. They are citizens committed to the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. Native Americans, Africans, Hispanics, Asians and Europeans have all been true Americans and made enormous contributions to the success of the USA. Pray to God they continue to do so in spite of ignorant prejudice.

Welcome if legal

I appreciate the Sun Herald’s insightful cover story about illegal immigrants living on the Coast. We are a country of immigrants — most of who came here legally! As did my Polish ancestors in 1892 to escape the tyranny of the Prussians. I say again, those coming to our country must do so legally. After that, we welcome you with open arms!

To ‘Selfish’

We had to laugh at the admitted non-church-goer casually dining and rendering judgment that all nearby church-goers weren’t “good responsible Christians” because they weren’t wearing (non-required) masks in his/her sight – assuming they hadn’t worn them inside the church. As the verse goes, “Judge not …!”

Harrison County

HCUA recycling for hazardous liquids, electronics, batteries, etc. at the Lorraine Road facility is now done by appointment. Call896-0207 or 214-1405 to make an appointment. The number also is posted on the gate.

