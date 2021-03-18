Sound Off Sound Off for March 19, 2021

Masks

It continues to amaze me that so many people think their freedoms are being taken away by having to wear a mask. Let’s be honest here, it really has nothing to do with freedoms. It’s about people like ‘Simple Solution’ who feel it’s all about me, me, me.

However

Thank you, Gov. Reeves for protecting livelihoods that in turn support people’s lives. You never asked us to discard our masks or our personal responsibilities to our fellow Mississippians. However, in a state where some residents shoot deer with pellet guns and tortuously hang them alive, the mask mandate should not have been removed. National news this morning showed that the COVID count is going up in Mississippi.

Double standard

Let me get this straight. Hunters that hang a deer that had been injured are criminals. Hunters that shoot a deer and watch it suffer are big-time hunters. Okay, I got it.

Embarrassment

It appears that he good ole boy system is alive and well within the Harrison County schools administration and school Board. We, the taxpayers, are not incompetent or blind. We recognize the cronyism and nepotism they are planning. There is no community stakeholder involvement, but there is a huge embarrassment.

Secret super

A superintendent search began before he announced retirement; the search members are secret; their identity is finally discovered while saying it was secret so the members would not be called by citizens. Seems like that is exactly what a search committee member would want, all the info out in the public, good, bad, indifferent, about any person handling our children’s future in their laps. Why can’t it be someone new from somewhere else?

Everyone is affected

“Simple solution,” do you think that when Bay St. Louis revelers become ill, congest our ICUs, and die, the rest of us are unaffected? The suffering and death of one of us affects all of us.

Fuzzy politics

Mississippi is already the poorest state in the country and the most dependent state on federal funding. Ending the state tax is only going to help the fat cats, and our elected officials will shamelessly grovel for even more federal funding to cover the Paul Ryan-style fuzzy math they’re using.

