Sound Off Sound Off for March 18, 2021

Not a tax break

I see that the bill to end income tax and raise the sales tax is alive again. This bill will only benefit the people who earn a higher income. Low-wage earners don’t pay a large amount of taxes on income, but they still buy goods and services that they have to pay sales tax on. If the legislature wants to help the people of Mississippi then cut the sales tax and eliminate the tax on groceries. This would go a long way in helping the disadvantaged population!

Economy blues?

The blue economy coming to Port Gulfport is more blues than rock and roll. At $30M, the Wicker Center will not direct a single ton of marine freight over the port's facilities. Other U.S. ports are turning ships away due to port congestion. Not so at Gulfport.

Tax cuts

Let's not be fooled by any tax cuts proposed by our elected officials. Unless the government is cutting costs, there will be no savings. Any tax cut will be like squeezing a balloon, no matter where you squeeze, another section will grow. There will be no saving, just a shift and we will all still pay the same, if not higher total taxes.

Simple solution

For all the people complaining about people not wearing masks in downtown Bay St Louis bars and restaurants. Simple solution. Don’t go there. Why do you need a mayor to tell you what to do? For those of us who are enjoying the freedom, that’s our decision. Make your own choices.

Hiring

The Harrison County School Board best use a professional agency to conduct the search for superintendent candidates and assure independence and transparency in the selection. Easier to depend on former colleagues and relatives sometimes, but this time, the school board should be prudent with an easily justified process and selection.

Commercial boats

Are commercial fishing boats allowed to clean and drain their bilges in residential neighborhoods?

Not uncontrolled

Legalizing marijuana does not mean uncontrolled. There are laws controlling alcohol, tobacco, how cars can be driven,etc. Heck even some cough syrup is controlled by law.

Real enemy

To quote Pogo people who complain about elected officials. The enemy is us!

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com