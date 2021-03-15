Sound Off Sound Off for March 17, 2021

Fix it

Now would be a perfect time to sync the red lights on U.S. 90 in downtown Biloxi given the fact that Ft. Bayou bridge is closed for six weeks. It would free up traffic and help with commute time.

Medical pot

This is supposed to be a government of the people, by and for the people, but the Mississippi Legislature thinks it is all-powerful and can just stop the medical marijuana mandate for which we voted! Saying marijuana could be sold near a school is ridiculous because now any child with the money can step off school grounds and buy all the marijuana wanted, but that same child would need a prescription to buy it at a medical marijuana shop!

Isn’t there a mayor?

For the person who complained about the bars and restaurants in Bay St. Louis being open with bands and shoulder-to-shoulder people without masks, think about this. Tate Reeves is not the only one to blame, the mayor of Bay St. Louis wasn’t required to reopen it wide open. He could have done it in phases like other cities have done. Good example would be New Orleans whose mayor has stuck to her guns, and has done it gradually to save lives.

Buncha bums

Take a look outside and you can’t help but notice the the lawn inching up. Being a senior citizen and not in the best of health, I must rely on hiring a lawn person. Most recently, we were chatting and I learned from him that several of his customers never pay him. I offered him some old-fashioned advice on how go the legal route to get the money that is owed to him. If any of you out there have the audacity to pull this kind of malarkey, you ought to be ashamed of yourself.

FDR

I cannot believe anyone thinks FDR spent his way out of the Great Depression and that erasing a $30T national debt can be done. During FDR’s time, there was no China competition, no India competition, no open-border free-loaders, no energy challenges, no EPA restraints and certainly no 40% tax brackets. The U.S. also was on the gold standard and that went away in the 70’s.

PERS investing

How can the state retirement system be investing so poorly when the stock market has been steadily going up since 2008? Our state auditor is right to look at the system and see how it is woefully under performing. Maybe PERS should change administrators?

