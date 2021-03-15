Sound Off Sound Off for March 16, 2021

Oppose SB2765

Last November, voters in this state voted overwhelmingly to legalize medical marijuana (70%+). Now, our esteemed legislators in Jackson are trying to pass legislation to wrest control... with the intention to, in some way, overturn the will of the vast majority of Mississippi voters thereby telling us that they could care less what the people of this state want. Probably won’t do much good, but we need to let our legislators know that our votes matter!

To ‘wind pool’

Apparently you have been underinsured and not insured to replacement cost value. Suggestion: Find another insurance agent that makes sure that you have the proper coverage as well as exploring other insurance carriers that include wind and hail in your policy!

Wasted trip

Drove to the Harrison County second Saturday waste collection site this morning to dispose of old paint and electronics. Five vehicles were waiting to unload at the announced opening time of 8 a.m. No county employees showed-up to open the site, so all vehicles left by 8:20.

Editor’s note: The Rockco-McFarland Hazardous Waste Site on Lorraine Road is has been appointment-only since late October. Call Kelly Griffin at 228-896-0207 or email Kelly.Griffin@co.harrison.ms.us

14-year-old suspect

The coverage of this child murderer is strikingly different from if this was a Black child accused of murder. “A handcuffed teen with brown hair and blonde highlights...” Really, what do her highlights have to do with her murdering someone? Or what she’s wearing? “Recklessly handling a gun,” really? Your bias is very clear. Just compare how you cover a Black teen or minority charged with murder.

Thanks for the centerfold

Thanks to Rooms-to-Go for the centerfold in the Sunday papers. Each morning, I cut my paper into individual sheets and the colorful R-T-G ads tell me exactly where the center of the paper is.

Selfish

On Sunday, I was outside restaurant, when about 75 people exited a strip-mall church. Do you know only about four people stepped out of this place with mask on? Gov. Reeves believes the people of Mississippi will act responsibly with the mask mandate lifted. Well this proves that they cannot and will not be good responsible “Christians.”

