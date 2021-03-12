Sound Off Sound Off for March 15, 2021

Whodunnit?

A month ago, well-known businessman Lee Brumfield was hit and killed walking his dog along the beach in Gulfport. Police did not release the driver’s name, and there’s been no follow-up info since. Was the driver politically connected? A wealthy influencer? Why no follow-up?

Editor’s note: Gulfport police have declined to release any further information.

New regulations

For the last five days, Mississippi has seen a 12% increase in new COVID cases when measured using 7-day average (from 380 to 424 cases). It makes you wonder if the governor’s new plan to ease up on public health measures is working. Health-wise, we were doing well with the public health mandates. Why let up when we were making such progress? I will continue to support those businesses that insist on science-based safe health measures.

Sour grapes

We just can’t be happy without complaining that somebody got something you think they don’t deserve. Prisoners are still citizens and they have already been punished. Relax and enjoy your share of our tax paid money.

Buying the vote

It should be obvious to all that what Biden and the Democratic controlled congress is doing by this massive giveaway of taxpayers’ money is buying the future votes of the people most susceptible to being bribed.

Relief bill

To the person who says he will remember who voted against the relief bill at election time, please remember it was the Democrats. We would have had the bill passed months ago, but the Democrats said no. It would look good for President Trump, so the American people will just have to go on hurting.

PPE hoarding

If someone died because they couldn’t get the protection he was hoarding — they didn’t get that year he’s asking for. He’s had enough time to prepare his case.

Split over tax cut?

The analysis in the Sun Herald was interesting. What was missed was an analysis of low-wage earners and retirees. The low-wage workers pay little to no income tax, so the elimination of the tax will have little effect. Retirees with unearned income is similar. But both of these groups will shoulder large tax increases in sales taxes.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com