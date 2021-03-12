Sound Off Sound Off for March 14, 2021

Here we go again

Tate Reeves, what I saw on Sunday was horrible. I took a socially distant ride in my car just to get out in the world. In Bay St. Louis, the bars and restaurants were jam-packed. No one was wearing a mask. There was a band and people were shoulder-to-shoulder. Our health care workers are exhausted and the COVID numbers are already going up. Science, it's pure science! Put the mask mandate back into effect or else you are going to get people sick and some may die. It lies on your conscience!

Here’s a thought

Let them grow it, make rope, make clothes, eat it, and smoke it. Just don’t let anyone sell it or have the government control it. Millions in taxpayer money will be saved and a big reduction of illegal drug trafficking will occur saving even more taxpayer money.

$1.9 trillion spent

News outlets talk like the COVID-19 relief bill is some sort of panacea; the speaker called it the greatest legislation ever. Only a few fiscal conservatives are sounding the alarm that this boondoggle has to be paid for!

How FDR did it

To those asking how are we going to pay for the COVID relief bill: please go back to your history books and research how we dug ourselves out of the Great Depression. It got our people back to work and got our factories working again, enabling us to be ready for the WWII war effort. And the economy had so much growth that we were also able to pay off the debt. It's called trickle-up economics as compared to the failed trickle-down voodoo economics of the last four decades.

Taxed paid

Non-citizens pay taxes too. Probably more than most of us. Stop worrying about what others got. It is not a good look on you.

Good memory

I’m so old I can remember four months ago when the Democrats were the party of “no” and the party that could never accept the results of a legitimate election or ever support the former president. How quickly things change and how quickly we now have a complete role reversal. Hypocrisy seems to be too common these days.

Commendable

I recently received my first vaccine at the Coast Coliseum. I was so impressed with how well-organized everything was. My total drive-thru time was about 10 minutes. I had to wait the 15 minutes, and then on my way. I commend everyone who was there.

