Sound Off Sound Off for March 13, 2021

Stop and smell

The last 24 hours have resulted in a yellow explosion of Jessamine flowers along I-10. Take time to enjoy the view!

Why is it different?

For the writers expressing concern about prisoners receiving the $1,400 stimulus check should be reminded the same prisoners received the $1,200 and $600 stimulus checks in 2020.

Wicker criticism

Several recent Sound Offs have criticized Sen. Wicker for touting the restaurant relief portion of the American Rescue Plan Act, noting he voted against it. Remember, not a single Republican member voted for the act. Wicker was a leader of the effort to successfully get the restaurant relief included. He was also successful in avoiding the ire of the Republican Party by not voting for the act. With a Democratic majority, he knew the bill would pass the Senate. Why weaken his position within the Republican Party unnecessarily? That is not hypocrisy, it is the mark of a good politician.

No vote

Don’t blame Sen Wicker for his no vote. The bad in that bill far and away outweighed the good. It was filled with pork unrelated to pandemic relief. Don’t kid yourselves.

COVID relief

All of you that continue to vote Republican and are going to receive a stimulus check should return it. No Republican in Congress voted for it, so why should you get money from my Democratic party that passed this?

Giving credit

President Biden cannot take credit for a single positive result of the nation’s virus response. Certainly not the development, availability and distribution of the vaccines. He inherited that from the great work of President Trump, who was on it instantly and aggressively when others were still milling about, including Speaker Pelosi.

It’s your job

Calls for Biden to give Trump credit for the vaccines is what you are talking about? Trump never gave Obama credit for the good economy he inherited.

Wind pool ripoff

I paid into the wind pool since I moved here, with no claims. Following Zeta, I filed a claim for my roof, and received a petty reimbursement. Amazing I got a letter from them yesterday, the replacement cost of my house went up the exact amount of the reimbursement. What kind of scam is Mississippi running?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com