Sound Off for March 12, 2021

PRC

There are not any drive-thru sites in Pearl River County, so I called the MSDH number. I got a call back, and was given a choice of Biloxi or Hattiesburg. I chose Hattiesburg, and got emailed confirmation with full instructions. The vaccine is given at the Lake Terrace Convention Center, right off I-59 at the Highway 49 exit, and very easy to find. It was all handled very well, and we were there a total of one hour and 20 minutes. I would recommend anyone in Pearl River County needing the shots call the MSDH at 877-978-6453.

Traffic control

This is in response to “Long Beach Lights”, in Thursday’s Sound Off, concerning the inoperable traffic lights in the City. Haven’t you noticed how much better the traffic flows without them?

Booze

I don’t know about everyone else, but I don’t have a problem going to the local liquor store to get refreshments. I’m able to pull in front of store and walk in vs driving around a busy parking lot looking for a place to park.

Not broken

Anybody ever consider Mississippi’s good economic health is due to the current balance of state tax, property tax, road tax, and sales tax? If the powers that be want to actually help lessen the financial burden on everyday citizens, eliminate the grocery tax.

Have it both ways?

Sen. Roger Wicker fail to mention his no vote on the 70%-75% favorable rating COVID Relief Bill with his comments applauding the restaurant $28.6B targeted relief.

Not right

How can it be right for prisoners, convicted criminals, to receive the $1,400 stimulus? Answer: It’s not.

Voted against it

Someone needs to tell Sen. Wicker not to take credit for a bill he voted against. Yes, area restaurants will be getting much-needed relief thanks to the COVID relief legislation. This is a bill that every Republican voted against. Republicans say they are for the working class, but watch what they do, not what they say.

Virus checks

The Democrat-led House passed the stimulus bill, which sends coronavirus relief checks to prisoners and those illegally present in the U.S. Why? How do non-citizens get full citizenship benefits? As a U.S. citizen you can’t plop down in another country and get your vaccination or welfare checks.

