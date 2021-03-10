Sound Off Sound Off for March 11, 2021

They pave?

Where do you live that they pave the roads every election? I want to come live there. The roads where I live (Gulfport), with the exception of a few special sections, have not been paved in decades.

Simple solution

I loved reading "To furious," especially where they say they would just tell the boss they would be back when they made everyone wear masks. And the boss would kindly reply "don't come back." A simple solution for both parties.

Enough time

I see the Ocean Springs businessman accused of PPE price gouging wanted a year to prepare for his trial. I bet it didn't take him a year to come up with that scheme. He should get the same amount of time to prepare as it took to dream up that scam, which was probably on the order of minutes.

A unique talent

When 42-year-old quarterback Drew Brees retires, the Saints lose a unique talent, but New Orleans keeps a hero. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina's devastation, Brees — a free agent at the time — and his wife decided he would play for the New Orleans Saints and help the city recover and rebuild.

Time to pitch in

Hurricane Zeta is long gone and pandemic is also on the way out, so can we pitch in and get our neighborhoods and communities spruced up a bit?

Long Beach lights

Hurricane Zeta hit Long Beach nearly five months ago. To date, no stop lights in the city have been replaced or repaired. To make matters worse, some of the intersection's lights no longer blink red to indicate a four-way stop. The only operable functioning red lights are on Hwy 90. City elections are in April. I will be voting against every incumbent city official, unless this is corrected!

Race

Froogels’ caved and fired the employee who used the N-word, without proof. This is a terrible precedent for businesses that someone may not have a good experience with.

More stores

Let grocery stores sell liquor so more stores will come here!

Bad news ahead

I saw a headline that said over half the world's population lacks access to the web. Can you imagine how bad it will be when that other half has access to social media?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com