Sound Off Sound Off for March 10, 2021

More to it?

There must be more to the ethical complaint filed against congressman Palazzo other than a political opponent. The ethics committee is still looking for answers to whether the money was spent illegally.

Transparency

Palazzo buys his father's dilapidated house, uses $80K campaign monies to repair it and lets his brother live in it. The same brother he used his influence to get him a govt job plus gave him $50K. He also gave $128K to his wife for his accounting needs and gave $77K to another accountant for the same services. Not to mention $60K for his Green Acres office in the woods. Yep, nothing wrong here.

Neanderthal

Gov. Reeves is attempting to shift the blame for his irresponsible decision to lift mask mandate and relax Covid rules by saying the President Biden insulted the citizens of Mississippi. The President did no such thing. He was referring to the governors decision after over half million Americans have died.

Do the right thing

Thank you, Gov. Reeves for trusting in the citizens of Mississippi to do the right thing. I went shopping today, and all the individuals that I encountered were wearing masks, for the most part. All the businesses still had up the signs requiring mask to be worn. We know that they are there for our protection, and we do not need the government to tell us.

Give us freedom

Thank goodness! Now that highway deaths and crash statistics in Mississippi no longer crowd hospital morgues, it is time for our wise governor Reeves to remove all troublesome traffic mandates: stop signs and seat belt requirements across our great state. Mississippians will surely behave responsibly.

Game isn’t over

Would someone please let the governor know that he shouldn’t celebrate the win while the game is still going on. Why not wait to drop the mask mandate when most folks have been vaccinated?

Mask mandate

Please people, removing the mask mandate does not mean everyone will be walking around maskless. Any business that chooses to require masks can do so. I shopped at three businesses today and two still had mask mandate signs still up. I observed about 99% of the other shoppers wearing masks. Just use common sense!

