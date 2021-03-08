Sound Off Sound Off for March 9, 2021

Ingalls president

Kari Wilkinson has worked her way up through the ranks to her well-deserved promotion. Congratulations!

Coast connections

I am so tired of reading of who ever writes about people from Louisiana going to the Gulf Coast. Did they ever think people in Louisiana have invested in properties and have supported local communities? Also, a lot of the families have been going there since they were children. I wouldn’t be so quick to criticize!

Forecasts

I sure am glad Dr. Fauci is not forecasting hurricanes for us here on the Gulf Coast. He does not seem very accurate.

New meaning is clear

The problem is Neanderthals didn’t think for themselves, or at least not wisely. They don’t exist anymore.

At the bottom

Mississippi is at the bottom of every list and the butt of every joke. When will we wake up and start electing competent officials? We’re not as dumb as we look to the rest of this country.

Cause and effect

Thank you, Tate Reeves, for going on national TV and explaining that your intention was never to keep the people of Mississippi from getting ill but to only keep the hospitals from running out of space to care for them. Logically, keeping people from getting ill by wearing masks would keep the health care system from being overwhelmed.

To ‘War on trash’

We shouldn’t have to “clean up” because tourist are coming. We should take pride in our cities and roadways and keep them clean all the time! Unfortunately our citizens seem to be the worse offenders.

Bring back trash cans

Businesses should be mandated to have adequate numbers of trash cans outside. If you are going to generate trash with carry-out containers, wipes and wrappers, you need to encourage people to “pitch in.”

To ‘Furious’

If I worked in a business in which people came to meetings maskless, I would walk out, stopping at the door to tell my employer that I will be back when he requires a reasonable degree of safety, masks on everyone. No job is worth dying for.

