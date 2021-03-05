Sound Off Sound Off for March 8, 2021

Expand Medicaid

Congress is poised to increase support for Medicaid expansion. Yet the leadership and Mississippi Legislature refuses to expand Medicaid to care for the working poor. With all the talk about tax cuts and increases, it about time to expand Medicaid. All they need is a signal from the top three leaders that they support expansion. Do it now.

Casino masks

As someone who works in the casino industry, I’m glad that the Mississippi Gaming Commission has more sense than our idiot governor and is still requiring masks to be worn.

Makes you wonder

How is it that 13 other states have no mask mandate, yet the uproar is only about Mississippi and Texas?

Litter

This is a plea to Sam’s Club members! Please use the trash receptacles for the cart wipes, pizza plates, drink cups and whatever else you decide to throw in the parking lot. The wind blows trash into the surrounding properties and streets. Both sides of the street are littered. Also, trash ends up in the ditches that empty into Bernard Bayou.

Good for the goose

Many of those now expressing outrage over President Biden’s use of the phrase “Neanderthal mentality” have absolutely no problem when the former president and conservative commentators refer to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Joe Plugs, Cellar Dweller and other pejoratives. They also delight in the fact that he has a stuttering problem. Buck up!

Thank you, governor

Lots of criticism is being heaped on the governor about masks. As a father of a child with mental disorders exacerbated by the pandemic, I’m glad you’re taking steps to open up. As an essential worker that wasn’t paid to sit on my couch cowering in fear, I welcome everyone back to work. As a taxpayer who didn’t qualify for stimulus funds, I appreciate that others will begin to help shoulder my burden.

Hurting business

Small shops will be hurt because our governor dropped our mask mandate and returned businesses to 100% capacity. Vaccines or not, we’ll stay away. It was safer before.

Relief

Come election time, I’m going to remember those who voted against the relief bill. I can sure use the money because I don’t have campaign fund to sneak money out of.

