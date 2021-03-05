Sound Off Sound Off for March 7, 2021

War on trash

Before tourists start coming, we need to pickup all the trash and debris. It is a negative; a big eyesore.

Tax on retirees

Mississippi does not tax retiree income. They did that to keep retirees making good money from fleeing to more tax-friendly locales. If the governor and legislators succeed in abolishing the income tax, but raising it on a multitude of other things, the effect will be to raise taxes on retirees since the only reduction they’ll have is the grocery tax. What rational legislator would want to go on record as raising taxes on retirees?

Diverting money

We don’t need more money diverted to roads! Supervisors and aldermen already pave the roads before each election anyway.

Going postal

Post Office problems continue as power customers on the Coast found March statements (which were mailed 2/19 from Birmingham) delivered mid-week with payment due this Friday (two days later). Earlier this year, the post office delivered Ocean Springs water bills to local mailboxes the day payment was required!

Furious

Because of Tate Reeves’ useless decision to remove mask mandates, this means all of those thousands of children who are not vaccinated will become carriers and super spreaders Those people in my meetings who don’t wear masks can now spread it to me. Those people in stores, casinos, restaurants and more can now breathe all over the people who work there, the dealers, the grocery store workers, the nurses and doctors in their offices. Citizens, demand better!

Thank you, Reeves

Read with great interest all the issues people are having with the governor lifting the mask mandate. I, for one, applaud his action. As to the rest of you, you do know that you don’t need the government to tell you that you can stay holed up and masked up, virtual prisoners and paranoid recluses in your homes, don’t you? As to the rest of us, we’ll be enjoying our freedom and the spring season.

Non-restrictions

Just because a few people have had both vaccine shots does not warrant loosening the mask mandate. Look at what happened last year when the first round hit. They opened back up everything and then bam! The second wave comes in. I voted for my governor the first time, but not going to this next time.

