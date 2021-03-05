Sound Off Sound Off for March 6, 2021

Online options

Please let people know that they can navigate to www.gocomics.com or https://comics.azcentral.com/slideshow or www.arcmax.com to view the daily Luann comics.

Trump doctorate

Well it doesn't surprise anyone that as soon as the CPAC meeting was over, our governor received his doctorate from Trump and now has declared all is well. What part of wear a mask even if you have been vaccinated didn't he get? Yes, we need to listen to the scientific people not the governor.

Observations

According to President Biden, in February there was no plan. Now, suddenly, every American will be vaccinated by the end of May. Miraculous, or, perhaps the Biden administration inherited a robust inoculation plan from the Trump administration?

Mask madness

Dropping the mask mandate in the state in South Mississippi cities is a big mistake. We don't know what the COVID variants are really doing. One estimate I saw said the U.S. now has approximately 45% or so who had either been vaccinated or had had the diseases. Herd immunity is around 70-80%, so we're only a bit over halfway there and have a ways to go.

New meaning?

Neanderthals now has new meaning — the ability for individuals to think for themselves rather than being told what to do by the government.

Bad decision

What a huge mistake for the governor to cancel the mask mandate. Why couldn’t he wait until a majority of the population has been vaccinated? Young adults who tend to congregate have not even had an opportunity to get the vaccine yet. This poor decision he made will turn out to be a setback for Mississippi.

Big thank you

A big thank you to the people who designated and made a plan for subject vaccines to be given at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. It is easy to access and efficient and quick. Being senior citizens, this was wonderful as there was no confusion; everything was marked off as far as the route to follow once you entered the Coliseum, and the people along the route were very helpful and courteous.

Sometimes unintentional

Understanding racism is complicated, and we are all subject to making unintentional racist comments simply because we haven’t ever lived that other person’s life situation. Just think about it.

