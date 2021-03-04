Sound Off Sound Off for March 5, 2021

A few more months

Shame on Tate Reeves for lifting the mask mandate and dropping almost all COVID restrictions before the majority of residents have had a chance to get the vaccine. I am happy that he was able to receive his vaccine but would have appreciated an opportunity to receive mine. All he had to do was wait a few more months. Shame on you, governor!

Listen to doctors

No, no, no! Gov Reeves don’t be foolish! Masks are still very important here in Mississippi! Listen to medical advice.

Neanderthals

OK, we'll be called names and made fun of for opening up businesses and putting people to work. But understand, big government, they demand you depend upon them.

Neanderthal thinking

Finally, something the president and I can agree on! Thanks, governor!

Stupid decision

I just read Gov. Reeves lifted the mask mandate. Really? Now there will be more people exposing each other and numbers will go up. You're lifting it too early. People are still testing positive and we don't have herd immunity yet.

Bring back Gene

Gene Taylor, are you watching the news? Please consider running for office again.

Wow

I can’t believe this. Mississippi has made national news, although not in a good way. No masks required! Really? Our governor says it is because our numbers have gone down. He seems to not have a clue that this is a direct result of wearing masks. So sad. Wait until Easter and all of Louisiana empties out on the Coast.

Unbelievable

Joe Biden says Texas and Mississippi ending mask mandate is “Neanderthal thinking” while his policies allow border-crossers to spread COVID in our country.

Equal treatment

We will be watching to see how we welcome the Black spring breaker/tourist customer. The Edgewater Mall has allowed Cruisers and Mardi Gras tourists to park, so what would be the excuse? The flag is gone, let’s banish the prejudices too!

Pay his salary

Tate Reeves did not protect his family member from getting COVID. Why would anyone think he would protect the people of Mississippi just because they pay his salary?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com