Sound Off Sound Off for March 4, 2021

No excuse

The Archdiocese of NOLA is dead wrong advising against the acceptance of the J&J vaccine just because early research in the vaccine’s development used fetal stem cells. The use of those stem cells was not the cause of the abortion which, depending on your religious beliefs, may or may not have been sinful. However, if avoiding the J&J vaccine because of the archdiocese’s proclamation results in just a single death from COVID, it may be fair to hold the Archdiocese responsible for manslaughter.

Not smart

Gov. Reeves made the national news Tuesday, not because he was so smart, but the exact opposite. We got calls from out of state relatives asking, what’s up with him? I had no answer!

Masks

I guess the governor knows more than the doctors about COVID. Opening up the state will do one thing: fill the ICU units in the hospitals. Enough people have died in Mississippi already. Removing the mask mandate will do one thing: kill more people.

Self-edit

After you write your Sound Off, please wait a few minutes before sending it in. Now read it again to see if it needs any changes. Thank you.

Only accusations

OCE was presented accusations of Palazzo, that they are “reviewing the allegations.” Quotes from the report “if, may, may not be, if, if, etc. The original source of the investigation: one of Palazzo’s opponents. Report said the review “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.” Palazzo is cooperating with the OCE. Will we see headlines when the OCE finds there were no violations?

Fire Palazzo

No only is Palazzo thief but he is also a liar. I hope the people of Mississippi don’t believe his lame excuse for his actions. The OCE is not an opponent but a federal office investigating the congressman breaking the law.

Political donations

I cannot understand why elected representatives and senators cannot do anything for constituents without a monetary donation. Every day by email, text and phone calls every politician in my party wants money to fight against legislation. They send doom and gloom and if you don’t give, they blame you for all the bad things going on. I know they need donations, but they never seem to get enough.

