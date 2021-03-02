Sound Off Sound Off for March 3, 2021

No buffets

I was not happy to see food set out buffet-style at my local grocery store. There are people whom still are not washing their hands after using the bathroom! The one positive thing from this pandemic was the death of buffets. Please do not revive this unsanitary practice.

Education

An open mind is better than a closed book. RIP Dr. Seuss.

Balloon releases

I am sorry for the friends of the fire victim for his loss in Gulfport last year, however please don't release balloons to show your grief or remembrance. Our sea life is precious, and these balloons deflate and sea life eat them, get tangled in the string and die. Please, next year I hope you will plant a tree to grow his memory.

Examples of racism

This is just getting ridiculous. Apparently, now a person asking for examples of racism is a racist act itself. And now a road project is racist. Never mind the fact it was one of the largest city projects ever taken in Biloxi, and that it was done in a mostly minority area of the city. Then there is the "fact" that people that love the Confederate flag is racist. I am not sure which one is more absurd.

Never OK

When I served in the Air Force, my life was in the hands of black, brown, red, yellow and white-toned people. We were friends, we were combatants, we were wingmen and we had each other's six when the hammer slammed the anvil. We came together from all parts of the country, from all religions. We worked as a team, a well-oiled machine. We protected each other. Racism is never OK and should never be tolerated.

Taxes, Social Security

I would like Congressman Palazzo to introduce a bill that would eliminate the taxing of Social Security. If Congress can pass a bill giving additional child care credit and earned income credit, surely a bill could be introduced and passed to help those on Social Security. The IRS can tax up to 85% of a person’s Social Security payments.

Keep it up

My husband and I just received our second shot from Singing River Hospital in Gulfport. It was so organized, and everyone was professional and friendly! We only wish that other states would be as efficient as SRHS. Thank you, and keep up the great work combating this virus!

