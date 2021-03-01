Sound Off Sound Off for March 2, 2021

Stay safe

The seven-day totals of COVID-19 cases in MS are on the rise. New variation strains are being diagnosed. Not is not the the to let your guard down. Please continue practicing safety measures.

State codes

Why do state codes regarding a candidate’s qualifications even exist if so many keep overriding them and get away with it? It’s happening here in the Pass too.

Lucky candidate

A D’Iberville candidate was DQ’d? Lucky guy! I love the new brownie dough Blizzard!

COVID statement

Just read Congressman Palazzo’s statement regarding the House-passed COVID relief bill. So it only benefits President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer? So, I guess everyone receiving enhanced unemployment benefits will refuse to accept them, Mississippi and local governments will also refuse the financial help, as will Mississippi businesses, and all associated with the COVID relief efforts? Ask yourself, honestly, what has he (by himself) done for us lately?

For the haters

The Alabama Crimson Tide secured the SEC Basketball regular season championship Saturday, defeating Mississippi Stat despite only shooting 27% from the field. Maybe next year Hail State.

To ‘Trashy roadsides’

Instead of complaining for the state to clean up our mess, we should take responsibility for ourselves and stop littering. Why not have the state hire some officers specifically to give out fines; the fines will pay for their position. Yesterday, I was following a garbage truck going 80 mph in the left lane and trash was blowing out of his truck... fix the truck!

Trashy people

Don’t go after the highway department for not cleaning up after messy people. If you’ll notice, there seems to be a culture of “Done with it? Out the window it goes” from New Orleans east to the Alabama line. You don’t see near this problem anywhere else including farther north in Mississippi, farther east in Alabama and even west of New Orleans.

National Guard

Singing River has been getting accolades for vaccine injections. I would like to give the same for the National Guard process at the Coliseum. They are so efficient and get you through ASAP. When I got my second shot they had 900 appointments for that day.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com