Sound Off Sound Off for March 1, 2021

Relief

There’s an article in the paper about states and cities needing relief money to avoid layoffs. All they need to do is put an end to unnecessary regulations and restrictions, and everyone who wants to work will be working again!

CTA not an option

I’m not sure which CTA parallel universe the Sound Off writer was living in, but... no. A year ago, I had a very disabling medical condition. No way I could hike the 2 miles to the nearest CTA stop. Everyone said “you’re a senior, disabled, they’ll come take you.” CTA said, “we can’t provide this service twice a week, and we need two weeks’ notice, and we can’t state a specific time for pick up or arrivals, and he may be on the bus all day.” Now I’ve got to get my vaccine in Pascagoula, and closest stop is Ocean Springs.

Control

Democrats this, Republicans that. Why are people allowing political parties to control them? Why don’t they think for themselves and judge people on their actions and legislation on it’s factual content, not what some bias politician or commentator tells them. Our country would be in a much better place if we stop being so partisan.

True grit

Thanks for posting the sound off “Racism.” Folks will appreciate that this paper isn’t completely left or bias. We need real unity, not just the one one used as a campaign slogan.

Thank God

I’m 76 years old and had the utmost pleasure to get my shot. I have never seen a more well-organized team than I saw today. Thank God for them.

Suggestions

A couple of suggestions for the state Legislature. Instead of eliminating the income tax. Lower the tax rate. This would save the residents from a MASSIVE increase of sales tax and property tax. Now is not the time to raise the gas tax, with the current liberal administration causing a rapid skyrocket of gas prices.

It’s us

I was also suspicious of why gas prices went up. (I originally suspected the attempted insurrection, the pipeline issue, and even a new president and was wrong on all three.) I decided to do a little research and found out several combined factors caused the latest increase, with demand being the bottom line. It’s us, not them, causing the spike.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com